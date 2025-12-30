Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), QB Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Denver Broncos, who have the eighth-ranked passing defense in the league (192.4 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Herbert, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Broncos.

Justin Herbert Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Passing Yards: 220.89

220.89 Projected Passing TDs: 0.79

0.79 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.57

27.57 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

Herbert is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (12th overall), tallying 286.8 total fantasy points (17.9 per game).

Through his last three games, Herbert has completed 63-of-90 throws for 746 yards, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 55.7 total fantasy points (18.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 79 rushing yards on 16 attempts with one TD.

Herbert has posted 80.7 fantasy points (16.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,036 yards on 90-of-136 passing, with seven touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 153 rushing yards on 29 carries with one TD.

The high point of Herbert's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, as he posted 30.2 fantasy points by catching zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Herbert let down his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, when he managed only 3.3 fantasy points -- 10-of-18 (55.6%), 81 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 21 yards. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed only two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Denver has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only three players this year.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Broncos this season.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Broncos have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Denver this year.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Broncos this year.

