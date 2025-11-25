Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will take on the 18th-ranked passing defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (218.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Herbert for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Justin Herbert Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.3

19.3 Projected Passing Yards: 239.44

239.44 Projected Passing TDs: 1.69

1.69 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.35

25.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

With 206.1 fantasy points in 2025 (18.7 per game), Herbert is the ninth-ranked player at the QB position and 12th among all players.

Over his last three games, Herbert has put up 45.7 fantasy points (15.2 per game), as he's compiled 551 yards on 49-of-80 passing with three touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 97 rushing yards on 17 carries with one TD.

Herbert has put up 98.9 fantasy points (19.8 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 104-of-160 passes for 1,198 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 190 rushing yards on 30 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Herbert's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Indianapolis Colts, when he posted 27.9 fantasy points (6 receptions, 31 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Herbert stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 81 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with 21 yards on three attempts on the ground (3.3 fantasy points).

Raiders Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Las Vegas has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only two players this year.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown reception by 16 players this year.

Las Vegas has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Raiders' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Raiders have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

