Josh Jacobs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is the 17th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 201.1 points a year ago (12th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Josh Jacobs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jacobs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 198.0 23 7 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 232.9 27 5

Josh Jacobs 2025 Game-by-Game

Jacobs accumulated 27.7 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 86 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 71 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Dallas Cowboys. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Lions 13.0 19 66 1 1 1 0 70 Week 2 Commanders 14.4 23 84 1 - 0 0 84 Week 3 @Browns 7.4 16 30 0 9 5 0 74 Week 4 @Cowboys 27.7 22 86 2 4 4 0 157 Week 6 Bengals 27.0 18 93 2 5 5 0 150 Week 7 @Cardinals 17.8 13 55 2 1 1 0 58 Week 8 @Steelers 10.5 13 33 1 3 3 0 45 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Josh Jacobs vs. Other Packers Rushers

The Packers called a pass on 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Jacobs' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 234 929 13 48 4.0 Jordan Love 47 199 0 6 4.2 Tyrod Taylor 27 143 1 3 5.3 Chris Brooks 27 106 0 3 3.9

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