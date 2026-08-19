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Josh Jacobs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Josh Jacobs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is the 17th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 201.1 points a year ago (12th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Josh Jacobs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jacobs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points198.0237
2026 Projected Fantasy Points232.9275

Josh Jacobs 2025 Game-by-Game

Jacobs accumulated 27.7 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 86 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 71 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Dallas Cowboys. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Lions13.01966111070
Week 2Commanders14.423841-0084
Week 3@Browns7.41630095074
Week 4@Cowboys27.722862440157
Week 6Bengals27.018932550150
Week 7@Cardinals17.81355211058
Week 8@Steelers10.51333133045

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Josh Jacobs vs. Other Packers Rushers

The Packers called a pass on 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Jacobs' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs23492913484.0
Jordan Love47199064.2
Tyrod Taylor27143135.3
Chris Brooks27106033.9

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Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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