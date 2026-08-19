Josh Jacobs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is the 17th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 201.1 points a year ago (12th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
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Josh Jacobs Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Jacobs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|198.0
|23
|7
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|232.9
|27
|5
Josh Jacobs 2025 Game-by-Game
Jacobs accumulated 27.7 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 86 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 71 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Dallas Cowboys. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Lions
|13.0
|19
|66
|1
|1
|1
|0
|70
|Week 2
|Commanders
|14.4
|23
|84
|1
|-
|0
|0
|84
|Week 3
|@Browns
|7.4
|16
|30
|0
|9
|5
|0
|74
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|27.7
|22
|86
|2
|4
|4
|0
|157
|Week 6
|Bengals
|27.0
|18
|93
|2
|5
|5
|0
|150
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|17.8
|13
|55
|2
|1
|1
|0
|58
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|10.5
|13
|33
|1
|3
|3
|0
|45
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Josh Jacobs vs. Other Packers Rushers
The Packers called a pass on 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Jacobs' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Josh Jacobs
|234
|929
|13
|48
|4.0
|Jordan Love
|47
|199
|0
|6
|4.2
|Tyrod Taylor
|27
|143
|1
|3
|5.3
|Chris Brooks
|27
|106
|0
|3
|3.9
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