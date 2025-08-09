Josh Jacobs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Josh Jacobs is the ninth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 257.1 fantasy points a year ago (fifth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, see below.
Josh Jacobs Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Jacobs' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|257.1
|20
|5
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|162.4
|51
|10
Josh Jacobs 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers, Jacobs posted a season-high 28.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 26 carries, 106 yards, 3 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|10.4
|16
|84
|0
|3
|2
|0
|104
|Week 2
|Colts
|13.1
|32
|151
|0
|-
|0
|0
|151
|Week 3
|@Titans
|4.8
|14
|43
|0
|1
|1
|0
|48
|Week 4
|Vikings
|7.8
|9
|51
|0
|6
|4
|0
|78
|Week 5
|@Rams
|15.4
|19
|73
|1
|1
|1
|0
|94
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|9.0
|18
|62
|0
|3
|3
|0
|90
|Week 7
|Texans
|15.2
|12
|76
|0
|5
|5
|1
|92
Josh Jacobs vs. Other Packers Rushers
The Packers threw the ball on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Jacobs' 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Josh Jacobs
|301
|1,329
|15
|56
|4.4
|Emanuel Wilson
|103
|502
|4
|13
|4.9
|Chris Brooks
|36
|183
|1
|9
|5.1
|Jayden Reed
|20
|163
|1
|3
|8.2
