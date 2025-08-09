Josh Jacobs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Josh Jacobs is the ninth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 257.1 fantasy points a year ago (fifth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, see below.

Josh Jacobs Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jacobs' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 257.1 20 5 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 162.4 51 10

Josh Jacobs 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers, Jacobs posted a season-high 28.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 26 carries, 106 yards, 3 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Eagles 10.4 16 84 0 3 2 0 104 Week 2 Colts 13.1 32 151 0 - 0 0 151 Week 3 @Titans 4.8 14 43 0 1 1 0 48 Week 4 Vikings 7.8 9 51 0 6 4 0 78 Week 5 @Rams 15.4 19 73 1 1 1 0 94 Week 6 Cardinals 9.0 18 62 0 3 3 0 90 Week 7 Texans 15.2 12 76 0 5 5 1 92 View Full Table ChevronDown

Josh Jacobs vs. Other Packers Rushers

The Packers threw the ball on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Jacobs' 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 301 1,329 15 56 4.4 Emanuel Wilson 103 502 4 13 4.9 Chris Brooks 36 183 1 9 5.1 Jayden Reed 20 163 1 3 8.2

Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.