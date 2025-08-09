FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Josh Jacobs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Josh Jacobs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Josh Jacobs is the ninth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 257.1 fantasy points a year ago (fifth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, see below.

Josh Jacobs Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jacobs' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points257.1205
2025 Projected Fantasy Points162.45110

Josh Jacobs 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers, Jacobs posted a season-high 28.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 26 carries, 106 yards, 3 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Eagles10.416840320104
Week 2Colts13.1321510-00151
Week 3@Titans4.81443011048
Week 4Vikings7.8951064078
Week 5@Rams15.41973111094
Week 6Cardinals9.01862033090
Week 7Texans15.21276055192

Josh Jacobs vs. Other Packers Rushers

The Packers threw the ball on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Jacobs' 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs3011,32915564.4
Emanuel Wilson1035024134.9
Chris Brooks36183195.1
Jayden Reed20163138.2

Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

