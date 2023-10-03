Josh Allen Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

In Week 5 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL (238.3 yards allowed per game).

Considering Allen for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Jaguars? We've got stats and information for you below.

Allen vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 22.13

22.13 Projected Passing Yards: 269.07

269.07 Projected Passing TDs: 1.99

1.99 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.23

33.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Allen has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 22.6 fantasy points per game (90.5 total points). Overall, he is fourth in fantasy points.

Over his last three games, Allen has generated 81.5 fantasy points (27.2 per game), as he's piled up 812 yards on 72-of-94 passing with eight touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 70 rushing yards on 10 carries with two TDs.

The highlight of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Miami Dolphins last week, as he put up 36.5 fantasy points by passing for 320 yards and four passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 17 rushing yards on four carries (4.3 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Josh Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the New York Jets, throwing for 236 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions with 36 yards on six attempts on the ground (9.0 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a TD catch by six players this season.

Jacksonville has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Jaguars have allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Jaguars this year.

