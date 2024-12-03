Josh Allen Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

In Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league (215.3 yards conceded per game).

Allen vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.9

21.9 Projected Passing Yards: 245.57

245.57 Projected Passing TDs: 1.73

1.73 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.22

35.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

Allen Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Allen has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 21.0 fantasy points per game (251.7 total points). Overall, he is sixth in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Allen has compiled 70.6 fantasy points (23.5 per game), completing 62-of-94 throws for 690 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 123 rushing yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns on the ground.

Allen has compiled 1,208 passing yards (111-of-167) with eight TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 112.5 fantasy points (22.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 155 yards rushing on 32 carries with three touchdowns.

The high point of Allen's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game when he went off for 39 rushing yards and two TDs on nine carries (for 31.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Josh Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 180 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 21 yards on five attempts on the ground (7.3 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of 15 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more receiving TDs to four players this year.

The Rams have allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

