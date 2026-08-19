Josh Allen 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Josh Allen is the most popular quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 364.5 fantasy points a year ago (first among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Buffalo Bills player, see below.

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Josh Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Allen's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 334.4 1 1 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 323.2 1 1

Josh Allen 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Allen finished with 42.7 fantasy points -- 19-of-30 (63.3%), 317 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 6 carries, 40 yards, 3 TDs. That was in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Ravens 38.8 33-for-46 394 2 0 2 Week 2 @Jets 11.8 14-for-25 148 0 0 0 Week 3 Dolphins 23.0 22-for-28 213 3 0 0 Week 4 Saints 24.9 16-for-22 209 2 1 1 Week 5 Patriots 19.4 22-for-31 253 2 1 0 Week 6 @Falcons 15.4 15-for-26 180 2 2 0 Week 8 @Panthers 23.2 12-for-19 163 1 0 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Josh Allen and the Bills Receiving Corps

Allen threw for 3,668 yards last season (229.3 per game) while completing 69.3% of his passes (319-of-460), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Allen's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Khalil Shakir 95 72 719 4 13 D.J. Moore 85 50 682 6 11 Dalton Kincaid 49 39 571 5 6

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