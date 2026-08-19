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Josh Allen 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Josh Allen 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Josh Allen is the most popular quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 364.5 fantasy points a year ago (first among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Buffalo Bills player, see below.

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Josh Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Allen's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points334.411
2026 Projected Fantasy Points323.211

Josh Allen 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Allen finished with 42.7 fantasy points -- 19-of-30 (63.3%), 317 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 6 carries, 40 yards, 3 TDs. That was in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Ravens38.833-for-46394202
Week 2@Jets11.814-for-25148000
Week 3Dolphins23.022-for-28213300
Week 4Saints24.916-for-22209211
Week 5Patriots19.422-for-31253210
Week 6@Falcons15.415-for-26180220
Week 8@Panthers23.212-for-19163102

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Josh Allen and the Bills Receiving Corps

Allen threw for 3,668 yards last season (229.3 per game) while completing 69.3% of his passes (319-of-460), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Allen's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Khalil Shakir9572719413
D.J. Moore8550682611
Dalton Kincaid493957156

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Want more data and analysis on Josh Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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