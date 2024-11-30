Jordan Mason Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Jordan Mason and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Buffalo Bills and their 14th-ranked run defense (119.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Mason worth a look for his next game versus the Bills? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Mason this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mason vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 1.9

1.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 2.2

2.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.40

10.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

0.05 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.78

4.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Mason is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player (86th overall), posting 96.2 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

During his last three games, Mason has 3.1 total fantasy points (1.0 per game), toting the ball six times for 26 yards and zero touchdowns.

Mason has delivered 11.8 total fantasy points (2.4 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 26 times for 102 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 16 yards on three receptions (four targets).

The high point of Mason's fantasy season came against the New England Patriots in Week 4, when he racked up 22.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 123 rushing yards on 24 carries (5.1 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Mason had his worst game of the season in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he put up just 0.5 fantasy points (1 carry, 5 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Bills this season.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Buffalo this season.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Buffalo has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Bills have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Mason? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.