Jordan Mason 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Mason was 32nd among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 114.9. Going into 2026, he is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
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Jordan Mason Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Mason's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|104.4
|101
|29
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|84.0
|136
|42
Jordan Mason 2025 Game-by-Game
Mason picked up 23.6 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Bears
|7.5
|15
|68
|0
|1
|1
|0
|75
|Week 2
|Falcons
|3.8
|9
|30
|0
|3
|2
|0
|38
|Week 3
|Bengals
|23.6
|16
|116
|2
|-
|0
|0
|116
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|7.2
|16
|57
|0
|3
|3
|0
|72
|Week 5
|@Browns
|9.6
|13
|52
|1
|4
|3
|0
|56
|Week 7
|Eagles
|11.7
|15
|57
|1
|-
|0
|0
|57
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|0.6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
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Jordan Mason vs. Other Vikings Rushers
The Vikings, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Mason's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jordan Mason
|159
|758
|6
|26
|4.8
|Aaron Jones
|132
|548
|2
|14
|4.2
|J.J. McCarthy
|37
|181
|4
|6
|4.9
|Kyler Murray
|29
|173
|1
|3
|6.0
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