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Jordan Mason 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jordan Mason 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Mason was 32nd among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 114.9. Going into 2026, he is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Jordan Mason Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mason's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points104.410129
2026 Projected Fantasy Points84.013642

Jordan Mason 2025 Game-by-Game

Mason picked up 23.6 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Bears7.51568011075
Week 2Falcons3.8930032038
Week 3Bengals23.6161162-00116
Week 4@Steelers7.21657033072
Week 5@Browns9.61352143056
Week 7Eagles11.715571-0057
Week 8@Chargers0.64301106

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Jordan Mason vs. Other Vikings Rushers

The Vikings, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Mason's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jordan Mason1597586264.8
Aaron Jones1325482144.2
J.J. McCarthy37181464.9
Kyler Murray29173136.0

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Want more data and analysis on Jordan Mason? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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