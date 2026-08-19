Jordan Mason 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Mason was 32nd among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 114.9. Going into 2026, he is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Jordan Mason Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mason's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 104.4 101 29 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 84.0 136 42

Jordan Mason 2025 Game-by-Game

Mason picked up 23.6 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Bears 7.5 15 68 0 1 1 0 75 Week 2 Falcons 3.8 9 30 0 3 2 0 38 Week 3 Bengals 23.6 16 116 2 - 0 0 116 Week 4 @Steelers 7.2 16 57 0 3 3 0 72 Week 5 @Browns 9.6 13 52 1 4 3 0 56 Week 7 Eagles 11.7 15 57 1 - 0 0 57 Week 8 @Chargers 0.6 4 3 0 1 1 0 6 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jordan Mason vs. Other Vikings Rushers

The Vikings, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Mason's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jordan Mason 159 758 6 26 4.8 Aaron Jones 132 548 2 14 4.2 J.J. McCarthy 37 181 4 6 4.9 Kyler Murray 29 173 1 3 6.0

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