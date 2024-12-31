Jordan Love Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Chicago Bears, who have the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league (220.1 yards conceded per game).

With Love's next game versus the Bears, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Love vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Passing Yards: 238.46

238.46 Projected Passing TDs: 1.60

1.60 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.39

9.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

Love has piled up 231.1 fantasy points in 2024 (16.5 per game), which ranks him 17th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 24 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Love has compiled 43.1 fantasy points (14.4 per game), connecting on 55-of-85 passes for 596 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Love has generated 76.6 fantasy points (15.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,076 yards on 88-of-133 passing, with seven touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 35 rushing yards on seven carries.

The highlight of Love's season as a fantasy producer came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, as he tallied 28.2 fantasy points by passing for 389 yards and four passing touchdowns with three picks. As a runner, he contributed six rushing yards on one carry (6.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Love disappointed his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, when he mustered only 5.7 fantasy points -- 14-of-22 (63.6%), 196 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Bears Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Bears have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Chicago has allowed eight players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this year.

The Bears have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.