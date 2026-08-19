Jordan Love 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is the 17th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 235.3 points a year ago (15th among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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Jordan Love Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Love's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 231.5 16 12 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 249.9 17 16

Jordan Love 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Love finished with 28.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-37 (78.4%), 360 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Lions 15.9 16-for-22 188 2 0 0 Week 2 Commanders 20.9 19-for-31 292 2 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 11.1 18-for-25 183 1 1 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 26.3 31-for-43 337 3 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 15.0 19-for-26 259 1 1 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 13.4 19-for-29 179 1 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 28.3 29-for-37 360 3 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jordan Love and the Packers Receiving Corps

Love threw for 3,381 yards last season (225.4 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes (291-of-439), with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Love's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Christian Watson 55 35 611 6 6 Tucker Kraft 44 32 489 6 12 Matthew Golden 44 29 361 0 2

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