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Jordan Love 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jordan Love 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is the 17th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 235.3 points a year ago (15th among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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Jordan Love Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Love's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points231.51612
2026 Projected Fantasy Points249.91716

Jordan Love 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Love finished with 28.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-37 (78.4%), 360 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Lions15.916-for-22188200
Week 2Commanders20.919-for-31292200
Week 3@Browns11.118-for-25183110
Week 4@Cowboys26.331-for-43337300
Week 6Bengals15.019-for-26259110
Week 7@Cardinals13.419-for-29179100
Week 8@Steelers28.329-for-37360300

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Jordan Love and the Packers Receiving Corps

Love threw for 3,381 yards last season (225.4 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes (291-of-439), with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Love's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Christian Watson553561166
Tucker Kraft4432489612
Matthew Golden442936102

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Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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