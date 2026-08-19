Jordan Love 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is the 17th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 235.3 points a year ago (15th among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
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Jordan Love Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Love's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|231.5
|16
|12
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|249.9
|17
|16
Jordan Love 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Love finished with 28.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-37 (78.4%), 360 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|15.9
|16-for-22
|188
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|20.9
|19-for-31
|292
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11.1
|18-for-25
|183
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|26.3
|31-for-43
|337
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|15.0
|19-for-26
|259
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|13.4
|19-for-29
|179
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|28.3
|29-for-37
|360
|3
|0
|0
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Jordan Love and the Packers Receiving Corps
Love threw for 3,381 yards last season (225.4 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes (291-of-439), with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Love's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Christian Watson
|55
|35
|611
|6
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|44
|32
|489
|6
|12
|Matthew Golden
|44
|29
|361
|0
|2
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