Jordan Addison 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jordan Addison put up 93.1 fantasy points last year, 43rd among all NFL wide receivers. The Minnesota Vikings WR is currently the 45th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
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Jordan Addison Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Addison's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|77.2
|163
|47
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|108.0
|97
|28
Jordan Addison 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 7 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Addison finished with 12.8 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 128 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|11.4
|8
|4
|114
|0
|Week 5
|@Browns
|10.1
|6
|5
|41
|1
|Week 7
|Eagles
|12.8
|12
|9
|128
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|8.6
|4
|3
|26
|1
|Week 9
|@Lions
|6.4
|4
|2
|48
|0
|Week 10
|Ravens
|3.5
|11
|3
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|8.0
|7
|2
|20
|1
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Jordan Addison vs. Other Vikings Receivers
The Vikings threw the ball on 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Addison's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jordan Addison
|79
|42
|610
|3
|13
|Justin Jefferson
|141
|84
|1048
|2
|17
|Jauan Jennings
|90
|55
|643
|9
|19
|T.J. Hockenson
|66
|51
|438
|3
|11
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