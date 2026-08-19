Jordan Addison 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jordan Addison put up 93.1 fantasy points last year, 43rd among all NFL wide receivers. The Minnesota Vikings WR is currently the 45th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jordan Addison Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Addison's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 77.2 163 47 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 108.0 97 28

Jordan Addison 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 7 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Addison finished with 12.8 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 128 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Steelers 11.4 8 4 114 0 Week 5 @Browns 10.1 6 5 41 1 Week 7 Eagles 12.8 12 9 128 0 Week 8 @Chargers 8.6 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Lions 6.4 4 2 48 0 Week 10 Ravens 3.5 11 3 35 0 Week 11 Bears 8.0 7 2 20 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jordan Addison vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings threw the ball on 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Addison's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jordan Addison 79 42 610 3 13 Justin Jefferson 141 84 1048 2 17 Jauan Jennings 90 55 643 9 19 T.J. Hockenson 66 51 438 3 11

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Addison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.