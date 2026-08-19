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Jordan Addison 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jordan Addison 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jordan Addison put up 93.1 fantasy points last year, 43rd among all NFL wide receivers. The Minnesota Vikings WR is currently the 45th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Jordan Addison Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Addison's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points77.216347
2026 Projected Fantasy Points108.09728

Jordan Addison 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 7 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Addison finished with 12.8 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 128 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 4@Steelers11.4841140
Week 5@Browns10.165411
Week 7Eagles12.81291280
Week 8@Chargers8.643261
Week 9@Lions6.442480
Week 10Ravens3.5113350
Week 11Bears8.072201

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Jordan Addison vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings threw the ball on 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Addison's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jordan Addison7942610313
Justin Jefferson141841048217
Jauan Jennings9055643919
T.J. Hockenson6651438311

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Want more data and analysis on Jordan Addison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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