Jonathan Taylor 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor was eighth among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 226.7. Going into 2025, he is the 10th-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.
Jonathan Taylor Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Taylor's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|228.7
|26
|8
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|171.9
|46
|8
Jonathan Taylor 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Taylor finished with 39.8 fantasy points -- 29 carries, 218 yards, 3 TDs. That was in Week 16 versus the Tennessee Titans. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Texans
|10.8
|16
|48
|1
|-
|0
|0
|48
|Week 2
|@Packers
|13.5
|12
|103
|0
|4
|2
|0
|135
|Week 3
|Bears
|25.5
|23
|110
|2
|2
|1
|0
|135
|Week 4
|Steelers
|16.8
|21
|88
|1
|4
|3
|0
|108
|Week 8
|@Texans
|17.7
|20
|105
|1
|1
|1
|0
|117
|Week 9
|@Vikings
|5.9
|13
|48
|0
|5
|3
|0
|59
|Week 10
|Bills
|12.2
|21
|114
|0
|4
|2
|0
|122
Jonathan Taylor vs. Other Colts Rushers
The Colts, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Taylor's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jonathan Taylor
|303
|1,431
|11
|57
|4.7
|Anthony Richardson
|86
|499
|6
|19
|5.8
|Daniel Jones
|67
|265
|2
|13
|4.0
|Tyler Goodson
|32
|153
|1
|6
|4.8
Want more data and analysis on Jonathan Taylor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.