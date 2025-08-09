FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Jonathan Taylor 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jonathan Taylor 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor was eighth among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 226.7. Going into 2025, he is the 10th-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jonathan Taylor Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Taylor's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points228.7268
2025 Projected Fantasy Points171.9468

Jonathan Taylor 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Taylor finished with 39.8 fantasy points -- 29 carries, 218 yards, 3 TDs. That was in Week 16 versus the Tennessee Titans. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Texans10.816481-0048
Week 2@Packers13.5121030420135
Week 3Bears25.5231102210135
Week 4Steelers16.821881430108
Week 8@Texans17.7201051110117
Week 9@Vikings5.91348053059
Week 10Bills12.2211140420122

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jonathan Taylor vs. Other Colts Rushers

The Colts, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Taylor's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor3031,43111574.7
Anthony Richardson864996195.8
Daniel Jones672652134.0
Tyler Goodson32153164.8

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jonathan Taylor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup