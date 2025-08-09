Jonathan Taylor 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor was eighth among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 226.7. Going into 2025, he is the 10th-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

Jonathan Taylor Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Taylor's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 228.7 26 8 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 171.9 46 8

Jonathan Taylor 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Taylor finished with 39.8 fantasy points -- 29 carries, 218 yards, 3 TDs. That was in Week 16 versus the Tennessee Titans. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Texans 10.8 16 48 1 - 0 0 48 Week 2 @Packers 13.5 12 103 0 4 2 0 135 Week 3 Bears 25.5 23 110 2 2 1 0 135 Week 4 Steelers 16.8 21 88 1 4 3 0 108 Week 8 @Texans 17.7 20 105 1 1 1 0 117 Week 9 @Vikings 5.9 13 48 0 5 3 0 59 Week 10 Bills 12.2 21 114 0 4 2 0 122 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jonathan Taylor vs. Other Colts Rushers

The Colts, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Taylor's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 303 1,431 11 57 4.7 Anthony Richardson 86 499 6 19 5.8 Daniel Jones 67 265 2 13 4.0 Tyler Goodson 32 153 1 6 4.8

Want more data and analysis on Jonathan Taylor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.