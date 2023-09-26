Joe Mixon Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Tennessee Titans, who have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL (69.3 yards conceded per game).

Is Mixon a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Titans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Mixon vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.65

11.65 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.67

64.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.03

19.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Mixon Fantasy Performance

With 29.8 fantasy points in 2023 (9.9 per game), Mixon is the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 66th overall.

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Mixon produced 13.0 fantasy points, toting the ball 19 times for 65 yards (3.4 yards per carry) with one reception for five yards as a receiver.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has given up over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has given up two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Titans have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Titans have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

