Joe Mixon Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Houston Texans RB Joe Mixon will be up against the 22nd-ranked rushing defense of the Tennessee Titans (129.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Mixon worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Titans? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Mixon vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.59

73.59 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.07

23.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Mixon Fantasy Performance

Mixon has put up 201.7 fantasy points in 2024 (15.5 per game), which ranks him 11th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 32 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Mixon has 16.6 total fantasy points (5.5 per game), carrying the ball 35 times for 106 yards and zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 60 yards on eight catches (11 targets).

Mixon has posted 39.0 fantasy points (7.8 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 229 yards and scoring one touchdown on 69 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 101 yards on 17 grabs (23 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Mixon's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, as he posted 33.3 fantasy points by rushing for 109 yards and three TDs on 20 attempts. In the receiving game, he caught two passes on four targets for 44 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Joe Mixon had his worst performance of the season last week against the Baltimore Ravens, when he put up just 3.9 fantasy points (9 carries, 26 yards).

Titans Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Tennessee this season.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed 25 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

A total of 18 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

