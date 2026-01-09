Penguins vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Flames Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-12-9) vs. Calgary Flames (18-22-4)

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-150) Flames (+126) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (70.6%)

Penguins vs Flames Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+158 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -196.

Penguins vs Flames Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Flames on Jan. 10, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Penguins vs Flames Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +126 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!