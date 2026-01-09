NHL
Penguins vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10
The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Penguins vs Flames Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (21-12-9) vs. Calgary Flames (18-22-4)
- Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-150)
|Flames (+126)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (70.6%)
Penguins vs Flames Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+158 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -196.
Penguins vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Flames on Jan. 10, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Penguins vs Flames Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +126 underdog on the road.