Avalanche vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (32-4-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (18-18-7)

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-295) Blue Jackets (+235) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (68.1%)

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -118 to cover the spread, with the Blue Jackets being -104.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Blue Jackets game on Jan. 10 has been set at 6.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets reveal Colorado as the favorite (-295) and Columbus as the underdog (+235) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!