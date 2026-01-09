NHL
Bruins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10
In NHL action on Saturday, the Boston Bruins play the New York Rangers.
Bruins vs Rangers Game Info
- Boston Bruins (23-19-2) vs. New York Rangers (20-19-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ABC
Bruins vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-128)
|Rangers (+106)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Rangers win (50.5%)
Bruins vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Bruins are +186 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -235.
Bruins vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Rangers on Jan. 10, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Bruins vs Rangers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Rangers reveal Boston as the favorite (-128) and New York as the underdog (+106) on the road.