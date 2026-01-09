Bruins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

In NHL action on Saturday, the Boston Bruins play the New York Rangers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Rangers Game Info

Boston Bruins (23-19-2) vs. New York Rangers (20-19-6)

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC

Bruins vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-128) Rangers (+106) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.5%)

Bruins vs Rangers Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Bruins are +186 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -235.

Bruins vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Rangers on Jan. 10, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Bruins vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Rangers reveal Boston as the favorite (-128) and New York as the underdog (+106) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!