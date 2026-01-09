Stars vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks.

Stars vs Sharks Game Info

Dallas Stars (26-10-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-18-3)

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-182) Sharks (+150) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (62.2%)

Stars vs Sharks Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+134 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -164.

Stars vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Sharks on Jan. 10 is 6.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Stars vs Sharks Moneyline

Dallas is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +150 underdog at home.

