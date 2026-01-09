NHL
Stars vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Sharks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (26-10-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-18-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-182)
|Sharks (+150)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (62.2%)
Stars vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+134 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -164.
Stars vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Sharks on Jan. 10 is 6.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.
Stars vs Sharks Moneyline
- Dallas is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +150 underdog at home.