Joe Burrow Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will match up with the 18th-ranked passing defense of the Denver Broncos (219.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Daily fantasy players, is Burrow worth a look for his next matchup versus the Broncos? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Burrow vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.8

18.8 Projected Passing Yards: 245.66

245.66 Projected Passing TDs: 1.97

1.97 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.90

16.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

Burrow has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking third with 21.5 fantasy points per game (322.9 total points). He is third in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Burrow has completed 82-of-111 throws for 892 yards, with nine passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 63.4 total fantasy points (21.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 17 rushing yards on four attempts.

Burrow has posted 111.7 fantasy points (22.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,557 yards on 138-of-199 passing, with 15 touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 54 rushing yards on eight carries.

The high point of Burrow's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, when he piled up 33.8 fantasy points with one rushing yard on two carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Joe Burrow stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, throwing for 164 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 15 yards on four attempts on the ground (8.1 fantasy points).

Broncos Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

The Broncos have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have given up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Denver has allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Denver has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

