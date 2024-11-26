Joe Burrow Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 17th-ranked passing defense in the league (214.9 yards allowed per game).

With Burrow's next game versus the Steelers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Burrow vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.1

19.1 Projected Passing Yards: 261.69

261.69 Projected Passing TDs: 1.82

1.82 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.32

19.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

Burrow has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 240.2 fantasy points (21.8 per game) rank him third at the QB position and third overall.

In his last three games, Burrow has amassed 91.8 fantasy points (30.6 per game), connecting on 89-of-145 throws for 1,035 yards, 12 touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 45 rushing yards on seven carries.

Burrow has amassed 119.6 fantasy points (23.9 per game) in his last five games, completing 130-of-207 throws for 1,450 yards, with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 57 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The peak of Burrow's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he completed 76.9% of his passes for 392 yards and five touchdowns with one interception on his way to 33.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Burrow disappointed his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 1, when he managed only 8.1 fantasy points -- 21-of-29 (72.4%), 164 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more TDs in a game versus the Steelers this year.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Pittsburgh this season.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

