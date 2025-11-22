Joe Burrow Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Quarterback Joe Burrow faces a matchup versus the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (215.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Burrow a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Patriots? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Joe Burrow Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Passing Yards: 128.54

128.54 Projected Passing TDs: 0.93

0.93 Projected Rushing Yards: 3.17

3.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

With 15.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.9 per game), Burrow is the 43rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 325th overall.

Through two games this season, Burrow has connected on 21-of-36 passes for 189 yards, with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 15.8 fantasy points.

In Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Burrow connected on 53.8% of his passes for 76 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions, good for seven fantasy points.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed just two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Patriots this year.

New England has given up two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

Just two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Patriots this season.

A total of five players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

New England has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Patriots this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown against New England this year.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

