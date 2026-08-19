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Joe Burrow 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Joe Burrow 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow was 29th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 134.4. Going into 2026, he is the third-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

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Joe Burrow Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Burrow's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points63.918640
2026 Projected Fantasy Points275.799

Joe Burrow 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Burrow finished with 29.0 fantasy points -- 25-of-32 (78.1%), 309 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Browns8.814-for-23113100
Week 2Jaguars7.07-for-1376100
Week 13@Ravens19.224-for-46261200
Week 14@Bills23.425-for-36284420
Week 15Ravens5.525-for-39225020
Week 16@Dolphins29.025-for-32309400
Week 17Cardinals20.424-for-31305200

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Joe Burrow and the Bengals Receiving Corps

Last year Burrow collected 1,809 passing yards (226.1 yards per game) while going 173-for-259 (66.8% completion percentage) and throwing for 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Burrow's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Ja'Marr Chase1851251412821
Tee Higgins98598461114
Chase Brown8869437511

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Want more data and analysis on Joe Burrow? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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