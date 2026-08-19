Joe Burrow 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow was 29th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 134.4. Going into 2026, he is the third-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.
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Joe Burrow Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Burrow's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|63.9
|186
|40
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|275.7
|9
|9
Joe Burrow 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Burrow finished with 29.0 fantasy points -- 25-of-32 (78.1%), 309 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|8.8
|14-for-23
|113
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jaguars
|7.0
|7-for-13
|76
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|19.2
|24-for-46
|261
|2
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Bills
|23.4
|25-for-36
|284
|4
|2
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|5.5
|25-for-39
|225
|0
|2
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|29.0
|25-for-32
|309
|4
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|20.4
|24-for-31
|305
|2
|0
|0
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Joe Burrow and the Bengals Receiving Corps
Last year Burrow collected 1,809 passing yards (226.1 yards per game) while going 173-for-259 (66.8% completion percentage) and throwing for 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Burrow's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Ja'Marr Chase
|185
|125
|1412
|8
|21
|Tee Higgins
|98
|59
|846
|11
|14
|Chase Brown
|88
|69
|437
|5
|11
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