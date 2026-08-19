Joe Burrow 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow was 29th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 134.4. Going into 2026, he is the third-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

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Joe Burrow Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Burrow's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 63.9 186 40 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 275.7 9 9

Joe Burrow 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Burrow finished with 29.0 fantasy points -- 25-of-32 (78.1%), 309 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 8.8 14-for-23 113 1 0 0 Week 2 Jaguars 7.0 7-for-13 76 1 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 19.2 24-for-46 261 2 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 23.4 25-for-36 284 4 2 0 Week 15 Ravens 5.5 25-for-39 225 0 2 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 29.0 25-for-32 309 4 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 20.4 24-for-31 305 2 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Joe Burrow and the Bengals Receiving Corps

Last year Burrow collected 1,809 passing yards (226.1 yards per game) while going 173-for-259 (66.8% completion percentage) and throwing for 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Burrow's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ja'Marr Chase 185 125 1412 8 21 Tee Higgins 98 59 846 11 14 Chase Brown 88 69 437 5 11

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