Jets vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1
Data Skrive
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Los Angeles Kings.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Kings Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (44-24-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (38-24-11)
- Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+ and BSW
Jets vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Jets (-118)
|Kings (+100)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (58.5%)
Jets vs Kings Spread
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Jets. The Kings are -260 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +210.
Jets vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Jets versus Kings game on April 1 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Jets vs Kings Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -118 favorite at home.