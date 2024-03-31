Jets vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Jets vs Kings Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (44-24-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (38-24-11)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+ and BSW

Jets vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-118) Kings (+100) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (58.5%)

Jets vs Kings Spread

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Jets. The Kings are -260 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +210.

Jets vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Jets versus Kings game on April 1 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Jets vs Kings Moneyline