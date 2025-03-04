FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Jets vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets are playing the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Islanders Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (42-15-4) vs. New York Islanders (27-26-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-172)Islanders (+142)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (73.2%)

Jets vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -188 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +152.

Jets vs Islanders Over/Under

  • Jets versus Islanders, on March 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Jets vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Islanders, Winnipeg is the favorite at -172, and New York is +142 playing at home.

