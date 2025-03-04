Jets vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets are playing the New York Islanders.

Jets vs Islanders Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (42-15-4) vs. New York Islanders (27-26-7)

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-172) Islanders (+142) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (73.2%)

Jets vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -188 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +152.

Jets vs Islanders Over/Under

Jets versus Islanders, on March 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Jets vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Islanders, Winnipeg is the favorite at -172, and New York is +142 playing at home.

