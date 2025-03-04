NHL
Jets vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets are playing the New York Islanders.
Jets vs Islanders Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (42-15-4) vs. New York Islanders (27-26-7)
- Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-172)
|Islanders (+142)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Jets win (73.2%)
Jets vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -188 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +152.
Jets vs Islanders Over/Under
- Jets versus Islanders, on March 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Jets vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Islanders, Winnipeg is the favorite at -172, and New York is +142 playing at home.