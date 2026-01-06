Jets vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Winnipeg Jets are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jets vs Golden Knights Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (15-21-4) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-12)

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-110) Golden Knights (-110) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Jets vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (58.6%)

Jets vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Golden Knights are +220 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -280 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Jets vs Golden Knights Over/Under

Jets versus Golden Knights, on Jan. 6, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -132 and the under +108.

Jets vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Jets, Vegas is the underdog at -110, and Winnipeg is -110 playing at home.

