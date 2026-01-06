FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jets vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

Data Skrive

Jets vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Winnipeg Jets are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Jets vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (15-21-4) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-12)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-110)Golden Knights (-110)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Jets vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (58.6%)

Jets vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Golden Knights are +220 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -280 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Jets vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • Jets versus Golden Knights, on Jan. 6, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -132 and the under +108.

Jets vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Jets, Vegas is the underdog at -110, and Winnipeg is -110 playing at home.

