NHL

Jets vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Jets vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Flames Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (45-24-6) vs. Calgary Flames (34-35-5)
  • Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Jets (-220)Flames (+180)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (65.4%)

Jets vs Flames Spread

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Jets are +118 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -142.

Jets vs Flames Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Flames on April 4, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Jets vs Flames Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +180 underdog on the road.

