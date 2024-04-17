Jets vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Thursday.

Canucks vs Jets Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (50-22-9) vs. Winnipeg Jets (51-24-6)

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-115) Jets (-104) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (52.8%)

Canucks vs Jets Spread

The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Canucks are +220 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -278.

Canucks vs Jets Over/Under

Canucks versus Jets on April 18 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Canucks vs Jets Moneyline