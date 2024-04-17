Jets vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18
The Vancouver Canucks will face the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Thursday.
Canucks vs Jets Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (50-22-9) vs. Winnipeg Jets (51-24-6)
- Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Canucks (-115)
|Jets (-104)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Jets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Jets win (52.8%)
Canucks vs Jets Spread
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Canucks are +220 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -278.
Canucks vs Jets Over/Under
- Canucks versus Jets on April 18 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Canucks vs Jets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Canucks, Winnipeg is the underdog at -104, and Vancouver is -115 playing on the road.