Jets vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Jets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7) vs. Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6)
- Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN, CBC, and TVAS
Avalanche vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Avalanche (-125)
|Jets (+104)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (58.4%)
Avalanche vs Jets Spread
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Avalanche are +198 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -245.
Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Jets game on April 23, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.
Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -125 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +104 underdog despite being at home.