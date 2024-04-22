Jets vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Winnipeg Jets.

Avalanche vs Jets Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7) vs. Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN, CBC, and TVAS

Avalanche vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-125) Jets (+104) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (58.4%)

Avalanche vs Jets Spread

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Avalanche are +198 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -245.

Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Jets game on April 23, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline