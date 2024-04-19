Jets vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Colorado Avalanche.

Jets vs Avalanche Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6) vs. Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN2, SportsNet, and TVAS

Jets vs Avalanche Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-115) Avalanche (-104) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (59.6%)

Jets vs Avalanche Spread

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Avalanche are -278 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +220.

Jets vs Avalanche Over/Under

The over/under for the Jets versus Avalanche game on April 21 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Jets vs Avalanche Moneyline