NHL

Jets vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

Data Skrive
Jets vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Colorado Avalanche.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Avalanche Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6) vs. Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7)
  • Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN2, SportsNet, and TVAS

Jets vs Avalanche Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Jets (-115)Avalanche (-104)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (59.6%)

Jets vs Avalanche Spread

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Avalanche are -278 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +220.

Jets vs Avalanche Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Jets versus Avalanche game on April 21 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Jets vs Avalanche Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Avalanche, Winnipeg is the favorite at -115, and Colorado is -104 playing on the road.

