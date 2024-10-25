Jazz vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 25
Jazz vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: NBCS-BA and KJZZ
The Golden State Warriors (1-0) square off against the Utah Jazz (0-1) as just 2-point favorites on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.
Jazz vs. Warriors Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Favorite Spread Odds
Underdog Spread Odds
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Warriors
|-2
|-110
|-110
|231.5
|-110
|-110
|-144
|+122
Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Warriors win (65.4%)
Jazz vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors went 42-38-2 ATS last season.
- The Jazz's ATS record as underdogs of 2 points or greater was 29-30 last season.
- Last season, 42 Warriors games went over the point total.
- The Jazz had 45 of their 82 games go over the point total last season.
- When playing at home last season, Golden State sported a worse record against the spread (15-24-2) compared to its ATS record in road games (27-14-0).
- Against the spread, Utah performed better at home (24-17-0) than on the road (18-23-0) last year.
Warriors Leaders
- Stephen Curry collected 26.4 points, 4.5 boards and 5.1 assists last year.
- Jonathan Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Buddy Hield recorded 12.1 points, 3.2 boards and 2.8 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Brandin Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Andrew Wiggins collected 13.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Jazz Leaders
- Collin Sexton averaged 18.7 points, 2.6 boards and 4.9 assists last season, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.
- Lauri Markkanen put up 23.2 points last season, plus 2.0 assists and 8.2 rebounds.
- John Collins collected 15.1 points, 1.1 assists and 8.5 boards.
- Keyonte George collected 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jordan Clarkson posted 17.1 points, 3.4 boards and 5.0 assists.
