Jazz vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 25

Jazz vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

The Golden State Warriors (1-0) square off against the Utah Jazz (0-1) as just 2-point favorites on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Jazz vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -2 -110 -110 231.5 -110 -110 -144 +122

Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (65.4%)

Jazz vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors went 42-38-2 ATS last season.

The Jazz's ATS record as underdogs of 2 points or greater was 29-30 last season.

Last season, 42 Warriors games went over the point total.

The Jazz had 45 of their 82 games go over the point total last season.

When playing at home last season, Golden State sported a worse record against the spread (15-24-2) compared to its ATS record in road games (27-14-0).

Against the spread, Utah performed better at home (24-17-0) than on the road (18-23-0) last year.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry collected 26.4 points, 4.5 boards and 5.1 assists last year.

Jonathan Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Buddy Hield recorded 12.1 points, 3.2 boards and 2.8 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Brandin Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Andrew Wiggins collected 13.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton averaged 18.7 points, 2.6 boards and 4.9 assists last season, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Lauri Markkanen put up 23.2 points last season, plus 2.0 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

John Collins collected 15.1 points, 1.1 assists and 8.5 boards.

Keyonte George collected 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jordan Clarkson posted 17.1 points, 3.4 boards and 5.0 assists.

