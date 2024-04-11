Jazz vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 11

Jazz vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and Space City Home Network

The Utah Jazz (29-50) are heavy underdogs (+11) as they try to end a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (39-40) on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Delta Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and Space City Home Network. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Jazz vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -11 -110 -110 226.5 -110 -110 -556 +410

Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (54.4%)

Jazz vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are 43-34-2 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 39-40-0 against the spread this year.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 39 times this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 43 of 79 set point totals (54.4%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (27-13-1) than it has in road games (16-21-1).

The Rockets have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (48.8%) than away games (50%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.575, 23-17-0 record) than on the road (.410, 16-23-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (21 times out of 40) than away (22 of 39) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Fred VanVleet averages 17.1 points, 3.8 boards and 8.1 assists.

Jalen Green is averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Amen Thompson is averaging 9.2 points, 6.3 boards and 2.4 assists.

Aaron Holiday's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 1.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 12.8 points for the Jazz, plus 2.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Talen Horton-Tucker's numbers on the season are 10 points, 2.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is making 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Jazz get 7.1 points per game from Taylor Hendricks, plus 4.5 boards and 0.7 assists.

The Jazz receive 4.2 points per game from Omer Yurtseven, plus 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Brice Sensabaugh.

