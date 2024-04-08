Jazz vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and ALT

The Utah Jazz (29-49) are heavy underdogs (+15) as they try to end a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (54-24) on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Delta Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and ALT. The over/under in the matchup is 224.5.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -15 -110 -110 224.5 -110 -110 -1429 +830

Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (71.7%)

Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 35 times this season (35-41-2).

Against the spread, the Jazz are 39-39-0 this season.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 32 times this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 43 of 78 set point totals (55.1%).

When playing at home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (20-18-2) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-23-0).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (45%) than games on the road (36.8%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.590, 23-16-0 record) than away (.410, 16-23-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under less often at home (21 times out of 39) than away (22 of 39) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 26.5 points, 12.4 boards and 9 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.7 points, 1.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Jamal Murray averages 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 boards and 2.4 assists.

Reggie Jackson's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton is averaging 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Jazz.

Keyonte George averages 12.8 points, 2.8 boards and 4.5 assists. He is also draining 38.6% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Per game, Talen Horton-Tucker gives the Jazz 9.7 points, 2.3 boards and 3.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Jazz receive 7.3 points per game from Taylor Hendricks, plus 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Omer Yurtseven averages 3.9 points, 3.7 boards and 0.5 assists. He is making 55.8% of his shots from the field.

