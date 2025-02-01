Jazz vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Jazz vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSFL

The Utah Jazz (10-36) will look to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (24-25) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Delta Center as 5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Jazz vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -5 217.5 -196 +164

Jazz vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (62.6%)

Jazz vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have registered a 24-25-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 22-23-1 against the spread this season.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 20 times out of 46 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have eclipsed the over/under 54.3% of the time (25 out of 46 games with a set point total).

In home games, Orlando has a better record against the spread (15-9-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (9-16-0).

The Magic have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of home games (37.5%) than road tilts (44%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (15-11-0) than at home (7-12-1).

Jazz games have gone above the over/under 45% of the time at home (nine of 20), and 61.5% of the time away (16 of 26).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 9.4 points, 2.4 assists and 8.1 rebounds.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 16.2 points, 3.7 assists and 4 boards.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 7.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton is averaging 18.6 points, 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists for the Jazz.

Per game, Walker Kessler provides the Jazz 11 points, 11.3 boards and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocks (second in league).

Lauri Markkanen averages 19.6 points, 6 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 3.5 boards and 5.7 assists per game. He is draining 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

John Collins averages 18 points, 8.3 boards and 2.4 assists. He is making 52.8% of his shots from the floor and 45.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

