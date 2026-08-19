Jaylen Warren 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is the 27th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 177.1 points a year ago (17th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
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Jaylen Warren Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Warren's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|128.9
|61
|21
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|163.6
|56
|19
Jaylen Warren 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Warren finished with 27.1 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 16 versus the Detroit Lions. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Jets
|11.9
|11
|37
|0
|2
|2
|1
|59
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|13.4
|14
|48
|0
|4
|4
|0
|134
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|8.1
|18
|47
|0
|6
|5
|0
|81
|Week 6
|Browns
|6.3
|11
|52
|0
|2
|2
|0
|63
|Week 7
|@Bengals
|15.8
|16
|127
|0
|5
|4
|0
|158
|Week 8
|Packers
|7.3
|13
|62
|0
|3
|2
|0
|73
|Week 9
|Colts
|14.9
|16
|31
|2
|2
|2
|0
|29
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Jaylen Warren vs. Other Steelers Rushers
The Steelers, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Warren's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jaylen Warren
|211
|958
|6
|40
|4.5
|Rico Dowdle
|236
|1,076
|6
|30
|4.6
|Kaleb Johnson
|28
|69
|0
|4
|2.5
|Aaron Rodgers
|21
|61
|1
|3
|2.9
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