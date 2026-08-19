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Jaylen Warren 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jaylen Warren 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is the 27th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 177.1 points a year ago (17th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Jaylen Warren Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Warren's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points128.96121
2026 Projected Fantasy Points163.65619

Jaylen Warren 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Warren finished with 27.1 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 16 versus the Detroit Lions. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Jets11.91137022159
Week 2Seahawks13.414480440134
Week 3@Patriots8.11847065081
Week 6Browns6.31152022063
Week 7@Bengals15.8161270540158
Week 8Packers7.31362032073
Week 9Colts14.91631222029

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Jaylen Warren vs. Other Steelers Rushers

The Steelers, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Warren's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jaylen Warren2119586404.5
Rico Dowdle2361,0766304.6
Kaleb Johnson2869042.5
Aaron Rodgers2161132.9

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Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Warren? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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