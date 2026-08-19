Jaylen Warren 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is the 27th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 177.1 points a year ago (17th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Jaylen Warren Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Warren's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 128.9 61 21 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 163.6 56 19

Jaylen Warren 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Warren finished with 27.1 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 16 versus the Detroit Lions. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Jets 11.9 11 37 0 2 2 1 59 Week 2 Seahawks 13.4 14 48 0 4 4 0 134 Week 3 @Patriots 8.1 18 47 0 6 5 0 81 Week 6 Browns 6.3 11 52 0 2 2 0 63 Week 7 @Bengals 15.8 16 127 0 5 4 0 158 Week 8 Packers 7.3 13 62 0 3 2 0 73 Week 9 Colts 14.9 16 31 2 2 2 0 29 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jaylen Warren vs. Other Steelers Rushers

The Steelers, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Warren's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jaylen Warren 211 958 6 40 4.5 Rico Dowdle 236 1,076 6 30 4.6 Kaleb Johnson 28 69 0 4 2.5 Aaron Rodgers 21 61 1 3 2.9

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