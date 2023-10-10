Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will play the Carolina Panthers and their sixth-ranked passing defense (185 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Waddle worth a look for his next game versus the Panthers? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Waddle vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.35

9.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.52

67.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Waddle is currently the 47th-ranked fantasy player (114th overall), putting up 30.3 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Waddle has amassed 167 yards and one score on 13 catches (21 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 22.5 fantasy points (7.5 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Waddle's fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the New York Giants.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Waddle's game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 4.6 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 46 yards on the day.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Panthers have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Panthers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Carolina has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Panthers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

