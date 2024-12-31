Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets and their fifth-ranked passing defense (192.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Considering Waddle for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Jets? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Waddle this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Waddle vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.60

45.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

With 86.6 fantasy points in 2024 (6.2 per game), Waddle is the 51st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 160th overall.

In his last three games, Waddle has totaled 152 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 13 catches (18 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 19.2 (6.4 per game) during that period.

Waddle has accumulated 43.3 total fantasy points (8.7 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 23 balls (on 30 targets) for 333 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Waddle's fantasy season came against the New England Patriots in Week 12, when he posted 20.4 fantasy points with eight receptions (on nine targets) for 144 yards and one TD.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Jets have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

New York has allowed four players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Jets have given up a TD catch by 16 players this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed four players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Jets have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Waddle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.