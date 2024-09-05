Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle will be up against the team with last season's 26th-ranked pass defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars (239.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Waddle worth considering for his next game versus the Jaguars? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Waddle vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.32

10.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.42

77.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 126.6 fantasy points (9.0 per game), Waddle was 32nd at his position (and 111th in the league).

Waddle accumulated 20.2 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 142 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 15 against the New York Jets.

Waddle's 18.1 fantasy points in Week 8 against the New England Patriots -- seven receptions, 121 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs -- Waddle ended up with 4.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 31 yards, on five targets.

Waddle recorded 4.6 fantasy points -- four catches, 46 yards, on five targets -- in Week 4 versus the Buffalo Bills, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Against Jacksonville last year, seven players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Jaguars last year.

In the passing game, Jacksonville allowed nine players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Jaguars allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Against Jacksonville last season, seven players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Jaguars last season, 25 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Jacksonville last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Jaguars yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to two players last season.

Against Jacksonville last season, 14 players rushed for at least one TD.

One player rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Jaguars last year.

