Jaydon Blue 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Jaydon Blue Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Blue's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 7.0 436 96 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 54.7 193 56

Jaydon Blue 2025 Game-by-Game

Blue accumulated 12.4 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the New York Giants. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 5 @Jets 0.7 4 7 0 - 0 0 7 Week 6 @Panthers 0.0 3 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 3.4 7 29 0 1 1 0 34 Week 8 @Broncos 2.9 8 29 0 - 0 0 29 Week 18 @Giants 12.4 16 64 1 - 0 0 64

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Jaydon Blue vs. Other Cowboys Rushers

The Cowboys ran 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Blue's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jaydon Blue 38 129 1 7 3.4 Javonte Williams 252 1,201 11 51 4.8 Malik Davis 52 250 2 8 4.8 Dak Prescott 53 177 2 12 3.3

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