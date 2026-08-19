Jaydon Blue 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2026 season, Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
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Jaydon Blue Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Blue's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|7.0
|436
|96
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|54.7
|193
|56
Jaydon Blue 2025 Game-by-Game
Blue accumulated 12.4 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the New York Giants. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 5
|@Jets
|0.7
|4
|7
|0
|-
|0
|0
|7
|Week 6
|@Panthers
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|3.4
|7
|29
|0
|1
|1
|0
|34
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|2.9
|8
|29
|0
|-
|0
|0
|29
|Week 18
|@Giants
|12.4
|16
|64
|1
|-
|0
|0
|64
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Jaydon Blue vs. Other Cowboys Rushers
The Cowboys ran 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Blue's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jaydon Blue
|38
|129
|1
|7
|3.4
|Javonte Williams
|252
|1,201
|11
|51
|4.8
|Malik Davis
|52
|250
|2
|8
|4.8
|Dak Prescott
|53
|177
|2
|12
|3.3
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