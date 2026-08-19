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Jaydon Blue 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jaydon Blue 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Jaydon Blue Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Blue's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points7.043696
2026 Projected Fantasy Points54.719356

Jaydon Blue 2025 Game-by-Game

Blue accumulated 12.4 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the New York Giants. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 5@Jets0.7470-007
Week 6@Panthers0.0300-000
Week 7Commanders3.4729011034
Week 8@Broncos2.98290-0029
Week 18@Giants12.416641-0064

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Jaydon Blue vs. Other Cowboys Rushers

The Cowboys ran 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Blue's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jaydon Blue38129173.4
Javonte Williams2521,20111514.8
Malik Davis52250284.8
Dak Prescott531772123.3

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Want more data and analysis on Jaydon Blue? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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