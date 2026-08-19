Jayden Daniels 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jayden Daniels is the fifth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 114.1 fantasy points a year ago (34th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Washington Commanders player, see below.
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Jayden Daniels Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Daniels' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|114.1
|84
|30
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|226.3
|32
|25
Jayden Daniels 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Daniels finished with 21.6 fantasy points -- 19-of-26 (73.1%), 211 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 10 carries, 52 yards. That was in Week 6 versus the Chicago Bears. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|20.1
|19-for-30
|233
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|19.7
|24-for-42
|200
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Chargers
|17.1
|15-for-26
|231
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bears
|21.6
|19-for-26
|211
|3
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|17.7
|12-for-22
|156
|1
|0
|1
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|15.2
|16-for-22
|153
|0
|1
|1
|Week 14
|@Vikings
|2.7
|9-for-20
|78
|0
|1
|0
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Jayden Daniels and the Commanders Receiving Corps
Daniels averaged 180.3 passing yards per outing and completed eight touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how several of Daniels' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Stefon Diggs
|102
|85
|1013
|4
|12
|Terry McLaurin
|60
|38
|582
|3
|7
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|79
|56
|560
|2
|5
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