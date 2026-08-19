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Jayden Daniels 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jayden Daniels 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jayden Daniels is the fifth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 114.1 fantasy points a year ago (34th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Washington Commanders player, see below.

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Jayden Daniels Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Daniels' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points114.18430
2026 Projected Fantasy Points226.33225

Jayden Daniels 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Daniels finished with 21.6 fantasy points -- 19-of-26 (73.1%), 211 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 10 carries, 52 yards. That was in Week 6 versus the Chicago Bears. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Giants20.119-for-30233100
Week 2@Packers19.724-for-42200200
Week 5@Chargers17.115-for-26231100
Week 6Bears21.619-for-26211310
Week 7@Cowboys17.712-for-22156101
Week 9Seahawks15.216-for-22153011
Week 14@Vikings2.79-for-2078010

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Jayden Daniels and the Commanders Receiving Corps

Daniels averaged 180.3 passing yards per outing and completed eight touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how several of Daniels' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Stefon Diggs102851013412
Terry McLaurin603858237
Chigoziem Okonkwo795656025

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