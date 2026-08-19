Jayden Daniels 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jayden Daniels is the fifth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 114.1 fantasy points a year ago (34th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Washington Commanders player, see below.

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Jayden Daniels Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Daniels' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 114.1 84 30 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 226.3 32 25

Jayden Daniels 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Daniels finished with 21.6 fantasy points -- 19-of-26 (73.1%), 211 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 10 carries, 52 yards. That was in Week 6 versus the Chicago Bears. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Giants 20.1 19-for-30 233 1 0 0 Week 2 @Packers 19.7 24-for-42 200 2 0 0 Week 5 @Chargers 17.1 15-for-26 231 1 0 0 Week 6 Bears 21.6 19-for-26 211 3 1 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 17.7 12-for-22 156 1 0 1 Week 9 Seahawks 15.2 16-for-22 153 0 1 1 Week 14 @Vikings 2.7 9-for-20 78 0 1 0

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Jayden Daniels and the Commanders Receiving Corps

Daniels averaged 180.3 passing yards per outing and completed eight touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how several of Daniels' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Stefon Diggs 102 85 1013 4 12 Terry McLaurin 60 38 582 3 7 Chigoziem Okonkwo 79 56 560 2 5

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