Jaxson Dart 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is the 11th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 241.5 points a year ago (13th among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Jaxson Dart Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Dart's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 196.0 25 16 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 246.8 18 17

Jaxson Dart 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Dart finished with 28.4 fantasy points -- 15-of-33 (45.5%), 283 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries, 11 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 7 versus the Denver Broncos. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 2 @Cowboys -0.3 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 0.3 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 4 Chargers 19.8 13-for-20 111 1 0 1 Week 5 @Saints 15.6 26-for-40 202 2 2 0 Week 6 Eagles 23.6 17-for-25 195 1 0 1 Week 7 @Broncos 28.4 15-for-33 283 3 1 1 Week 8 @Eagles 19.4 14-for-24 193 1 0 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jaxson Dart and the Giants Receiving Corps

Dart's previous season stat line featured 2,272 passing yards (162.3 per game) while going 216-for-339 (63.7% completion percentage) with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Dart's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Darius Slayton 63 37 538 1 6 Theo Johnson 74 45 528 5 13 Darnell Mooney 72 32 443 1 7

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