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Jaxson Dart 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jaxson Dart 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is the 11th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 241.5 points a year ago (13th among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Jaxson Dart Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Dart's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points196.02516
2026 Projected Fantasy Points246.81817

Jaxson Dart 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Dart finished with 28.4 fantasy points -- 15-of-33 (45.5%), 283 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries, 11 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 7 versus the Denver Broncos. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 2@Cowboys-0.3-for-0000
Week 3Chiefs0.3-for-0000
Week 4Chargers19.813-for-20111101
Week 5@Saints15.626-for-40202220
Week 6Eagles23.617-for-25195101
Week 7@Broncos28.415-for-33283311
Week 8@Eagles19.414-for-24193101

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Jaxson Dart and the Giants Receiving Corps

Dart's previous season stat line featured 2,272 passing yards (162.3 per game) while going 216-for-339 (63.7% completion percentage) with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Dart's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Darius Slayton633753816
Theo Johnson7445528513
Darnell Mooney723244317

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Want more data and analysis on Jaxson Dart? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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