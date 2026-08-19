Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaxon Smith-Njigba picked up 240.9 fantasy points last year, second among all NFL wide receivers. The Seattle Seahawks WR is currently the third-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Smith-Njigba's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 209.7 21 1 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 199.6 41 2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, Smith-Njigba put up a season-high 29.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: eight receptions, 167 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 10.4 13 9 124 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10.3 10 8 103 0 Week 3 Saints 15.6 6 5 96 1 Week 4 @Cardinals 9.0 5 4 79 0 Week 5 Buccaneers 19.2 9 8 132 1 Week 6 @Jaguars 22.2 13 8 162 1 Week 7 Texans 18.3 14 8 123 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks ran 48.7% passing plays and 51.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Smith-Njigba's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jaxon Smith-Njigba 163 119 1793 10 17 Rashid Shaheed 92 59 687 2 6 Cooper Kupp 70 47 593 2 12 AJ Barner 68 52 519 6 12

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