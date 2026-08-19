Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jaxon Smith-Njigba picked up 240.9 fantasy points last year, second among all NFL wide receivers. The Seattle Seahawks WR is currently the third-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Smith-Njigba's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|209.7
|21
|1
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|199.6
|41
|2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, Smith-Njigba put up a season-high 29.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: eight receptions, 167 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|10.4
|13
|9
|124
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10.3
|10
|8
|103
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|15.6
|6
|5
|96
|1
|Week 4
|@Cardinals
|9.0
|5
|4
|79
|0
|Week 5
|Buccaneers
|19.2
|9
|8
|132
|1
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|22.2
|13
|8
|162
|1
|Week 7
|Texans
|18.3
|14
|8
|123
|1
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Other Seahawks Receivers
The Seahawks ran 48.7% passing plays and 51.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Smith-Njigba's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|163
|119
|1793
|10
|17
|Rashid Shaheed
|92
|59
|687
|2
|6
|Cooper Kupp
|70
|47
|593
|2
|12
|AJ Barner
|68
|52
|519
|6
|12
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