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Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaxon Smith-Njigba picked up 240.9 fantasy points last year, second among all NFL wide receivers. The Seattle Seahawks WR is currently the third-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Smith-Njigba's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points209.7211
2026 Projected Fantasy Points199.6412

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, Smith-Njigba put up a season-high 29.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: eight receptions, 167 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 149ers10.41391240
Week 2@Steelers10.31081030
Week 3Saints15.665961
Week 4@Cardinals9.054790
Week 5Buccaneers19.2981321
Week 6@Jaguars22.21381621
Week 7Texans18.31481231

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks ran 48.7% passing plays and 51.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Smith-Njigba's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jaxon Smith-Njigba16311917931017
Rashid Shaheed925968726
Cooper Kupp7047593212
AJ Barner6852519612

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Want more data and analysis on Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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