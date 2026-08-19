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Javonte Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Javonte Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Javonte Williams is the 15th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 207.8 fantasy points a year ago (11th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Dallas Cowboys player, see below.

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Javonte Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points192.12710
2026 Projected Fantasy Points160.55720

Javonte Williams 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 25.9 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 4 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 5 versus the New York Jets. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Eagles18.41554232064
Week 2Giants19.018971760130
Week 3@Bears7.21076055092
Week 4Packers16.020851330100
Week 5@Jets25.9161351211139
Week 6@Panthers3.41329085034
Week 7Commanders17.8191161410118

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Javonte Williams vs. Other Cowboys Rushers

The Cowboys, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the ball 42.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Williams' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams2521,20111514.8
Malik Davis52250284.8
Dak Prescott531772123.3
Jaydon Blue38129173.4

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Want more data and analysis on Javonte Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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