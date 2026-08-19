Javonte Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Javonte Williams is the 15th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 207.8 fantasy points a year ago (11th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Dallas Cowboys player, see below.
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Javonte Williams Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|192.1
|27
|10
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|160.5
|57
|20
Javonte Williams 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 25.9 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 4 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 5 versus the New York Jets. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|18.4
|15
|54
|2
|3
|2
|0
|64
|Week 2
|Giants
|19.0
|18
|97
|1
|7
|6
|0
|130
|Week 3
|@Bears
|7.2
|10
|76
|0
|5
|5
|0
|92
|Week 4
|Packers
|16.0
|20
|85
|1
|3
|3
|0
|100
|Week 5
|@Jets
|25.9
|16
|135
|1
|2
|1
|1
|139
|Week 6
|@Panthers
|3.4
|13
|29
|0
|8
|5
|0
|34
|Week 7
|Commanders
|17.8
|19
|116
|1
|4
|1
|0
|118
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Javonte Williams vs. Other Cowboys Rushers
The Cowboys, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the ball 42.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Williams' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Javonte Williams
|252
|1,201
|11
|51
|4.8
|Malik Davis
|52
|250
|2
|8
|4.8
|Dak Prescott
|53
|177
|2
|12
|3.3
|Jaydon Blue
|38
|129
|1
|7
|3.4
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