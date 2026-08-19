Javonte Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Javonte Williams is the 15th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 207.8 fantasy points a year ago (11th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Dallas Cowboys player, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Javonte Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 192.1 27 10 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 160.5 57 20

Javonte Williams 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 25.9 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 4 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 5 versus the New York Jets. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Eagles 18.4 15 54 2 3 2 0 64 Week 2 Giants 19.0 18 97 1 7 6 0 130 Week 3 @Bears 7.2 10 76 0 5 5 0 92 Week 4 Packers 16.0 20 85 1 3 3 0 100 Week 5 @Jets 25.9 16 135 1 2 1 1 139 Week 6 @Panthers 3.4 13 29 0 8 5 0 34 Week 7 Commanders 17.8 19 116 1 4 1 0 118 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Javonte Williams vs. Other Cowboys Rushers

The Cowboys, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while running the ball 42.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Williams' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 252 1,201 11 51 4.8 Malik Davis 52 250 2 8 4.8 Dak Prescott 53 177 2 12 3.3 Jaydon Blue 38 129 1 7 3.4

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Javonte Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.