Jauan Jennings Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Jauan Jennings and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 24th-ranked pass defense (225.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Jennings a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Rams? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Jennings vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.97

69.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jennings is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player (85th overall), putting up 113.4 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

During his last three games Jennings has been targeted 20 times, with 15 receptions for 186 yards and two TDs, leading to 30.6 fantasy points (10.2 per game) during that stretch.

Jennings has been targeted 42 times, with 32 receptions for 370 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 55.0 fantasy points (11.0 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Jennings' fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Los Angeles Rams, when he tallied 35.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Jauan Jennings stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in one pass on four targets for 13 yards (1.3 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Rams this year.

A total of seven players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

The Rams have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

