Jauan Jennings 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jauan Jennings is the 56th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 118.3 fantasy points a year ago (29th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Minnesota Vikings player, scroll down.

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Jauan Jennings Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jennings' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 91.5 134 33 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 51.5 198 81

Jauan Jennings 2025 Game-by-Game

Jennings picked up 15.7 fantasy points -- three catches, 37 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 15 versus the Tennessee Titans, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 1.6 5 2 16 0 Week 2 @Saints 14.9 10 5 89 1 Week 4 Jaguars 4.4 4 2 24 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 0.7 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Falcons 3.1 7 4 31 0 Week 8 @Texans 4.5 7 4 45 0 Week 9 @Giants 10.1 5 4 41 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jauan Jennings vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time. Here's a look at how Jennings' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jauan Jennings 90 55 643 9 19 Justin Jefferson 141 84 1048 2 17 Jordan Addison 79 42 610 3 13 T.J. Hockenson 66 51 438 3 11

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