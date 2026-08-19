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Jauan Jennings 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jauan Jennings 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jauan Jennings is the 56th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 118.3 fantasy points a year ago (29th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Minnesota Vikings player, scroll down.

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Jauan Jennings Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jennings' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points91.513433
2026 Projected Fantasy Points51.519881

Jauan Jennings 2025 Game-by-Game

Jennings picked up 15.7 fantasy points -- three catches, 37 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 15 versus the Tennessee Titans, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Seahawks1.652160
Week 2@Saints14.9105891
Week 4Jaguars4.442240
Week 6@Buccaneers0.73170
Week 7Falcons3.174310
Week 8@Texans4.574450
Week 9@Giants10.154411

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Jauan Jennings vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings, who ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time. Here's a look at how Jennings' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jauan Jennings9055643919
Justin Jefferson141841048217
Jordan Addison7942610313
T.J. Hockenson6651438311

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