Jared Goff Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff will match up with the sixth-ranked passing defense of the Carolina Panthers (176.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on Goff, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Panthers.

Goff vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.41

16.41 Projected Passing Yards: 242.31

242.31 Projected Passing TDs: 1.74

1.74 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.22

8.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Goff is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player (25th overall), tallying 66.3 total fantasy points (16.6 per game).

Over his last three games, Goff has generated 52.3 fantasy points (17.4 per game), as he's piled up 776 yards on 69-of-96 passing with five touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 13 rushing yards on seven carries with one TD.

The high point of Goff's season as a fantasy producer came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, as he posted 22.9 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jared Goff had his worst game of the season last week against the Green Bay Packers, when he posted 11.4 fantasy points -- 19-of-28 (67.9%), 210 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Carolina has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

