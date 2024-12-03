Jared Goff Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Quarterback Jared Goff is looking at a matchup against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (217.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Detroit Lions meet the Green Bay Packers, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Goff for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Goff vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 272.02

272.02 Projected Passing TDs: 1.81

1.81 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.55

6.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

Goff has put up 200.1 fantasy points in 2024 (16.7 per game), which ranks him 11th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 13 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Goff has connected on 71-of-99 passes for 902 yards, with six passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 62.3 total fantasy points (20.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 22 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Goff has connected on 104-of-151 passes for 1,287 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 79.7 total fantasy points (15.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 22 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

The high point of Goff's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, when he put up 34.6 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jared Goff let down his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 10, when he mustered only 7.8 fantasy points -- 15-of-30 (50%), 240 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed five players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Packers this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Green Bay this season.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD versus Green Bay this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Packers this year.

