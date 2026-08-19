Jared Goff 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jared Goff posted 297.1 fantasy points last season, ninth among all NFL quarterbacks. The Detroit Lions QB is currently the 16th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
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Jared Goff Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Goff's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|253.3
|13
|10
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|284.0
|7
|7
Jared Goff 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Goff finished with 34.0 fantasy points -- 23-of-28 (82.1%), 334 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 2 versus the Chicago Bears. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Packers
|10.9
|31-for-39
|225
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|34.0
|23-for-28
|334
|5
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|12.7
|20-for-28
|202
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Browns
|12.7
|16-for-27
|168
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Bengals
|20.1
|19-for-23
|258
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|16.8
|23-for-29
|203
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|10.3
|20-for-29
|241
|1
|1
|0
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Jared Goff and the Lions Receiving Corps
Goff's previous season stat line featured 4,564 passing yards (268.5 per game) while going 393-for-578 (68% completion percentage) with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Goff's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|172
|117
|1401
|11
|34
|Jameson Williams
|102
|65
|1117
|7
|8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|94
|77
|616
|5
|12
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