Jared Goff 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jared Goff posted 297.1 fantasy points last season, ninth among all NFL quarterbacks. The Detroit Lions QB is currently the 16th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Jared Goff Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Goff's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 253.3 13 10 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 284.0 7 7

Jared Goff 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Goff finished with 34.0 fantasy points -- 23-of-28 (82.1%), 334 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 2 versus the Chicago Bears. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Packers 10.9 31-for-39 225 1 1 0 Week 2 Bears 34.0 23-for-28 334 5 0 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12.7 20-for-28 202 1 0 0 Week 4 Browns 12.7 16-for-27 168 2 1 0 Week 5 @Bengals 20.1 19-for-23 258 3 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 16.8 23-for-29 203 2 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 10.3 20-for-29 241 1 1 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jared Goff and the Lions Receiving Corps

Goff's previous season stat line featured 4,564 passing yards (268.5 per game) while going 393-for-578 (68% completion percentage) with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Goff's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Amon-Ra St. Brown 172 117 1401 11 34 Jameson Williams 102 65 1117 7 8 Jahmyr Gibbs 94 77 616 5 12

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