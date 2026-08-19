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Jared Goff 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jared Goff 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jared Goff posted 297.1 fantasy points last season, ninth among all NFL quarterbacks. The Detroit Lions QB is currently the 16th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Jared Goff Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Goff's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points253.31310
2026 Projected Fantasy Points284.077

Jared Goff 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Goff finished with 34.0 fantasy points -- 23-of-28 (82.1%), 334 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 2 versus the Chicago Bears. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Packers10.931-for-39225110
Week 2Bears34.023-for-28334500
Week 3@Ravens12.720-for-28202100
Week 4Browns12.716-for-27168210
Week 5@Bengals20.119-for-23258300
Week 6@Chiefs16.823-for-29203200
Week 7Buccaneers10.320-for-29241110

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Jared Goff and the Lions Receiving Corps

Goff's previous season stat line featured 4,564 passing yards (268.5 per game) while going 393-for-578 (68% completion percentage) with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Goff's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Amon-Ra St. Brown17211714011134
Jameson Williams10265111778
Jahmyr Gibbs9477616512

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Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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