James Madison vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the James Madison Dukes facing the Washington State Cougars.

James Madison vs Washington State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: James Madison: (-649) | Washington State: (+480)

James Madison: (-649) | Washington State: (+480) Spread: James Madison: -13.5 (-114) | Washington State: +13.5 (-106)

James Madison: -13.5 (-114) | Washington State: +13.5 (-106) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

James Madison vs Washington State Betting Trends

James Madison's record against the spread is 7-3-0.

For the season, James Madison is 3-3 as 13.5-point or better favorites.

James Madison has played 10 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Against the spread, Washington State is 6-4-0 this season.

As a 13.5-point underdog or greater, Washington State has two wins ATS (2-1).

Washington State has played 10 games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

James Madison vs Washington State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dukes win (89.6%)

James Madison vs Washington State Point Spread

Washington State is listed as an underdog by 13.5 points (-106 odds), and James Madison, the favorite, is -114 to cover.

James Madison vs Washington State Over/Under

A total of 42.5 points has been set for the James Madison-Washington State matchup on Nov. 22, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

James Madison vs Washington State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Washington State-James Madison, Washington State is the underdog at +480, and James Madison is -649.

James Madison vs. Washington State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games James Madison 37.1 16 16.2 11 51.9 10 Washington State 20.7 116 21 34 50.6 10

James Madison vs. Washington State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field

