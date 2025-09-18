FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

James Madison vs Liberty Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the James Madison Dukes play the Liberty Flames.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

James Madison vs Liberty Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: James Madison: (-345) | Liberty: (+270)
  • Spread: James Madison: -9.5 (-110) | Liberty: +9.5 (-110)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

James Madison vs Liberty Betting Trends

  • James Madison has covered the spread in every game this season.
  • James Madison is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • One of two James Madison games have gone over the point total this season.
  • Liberty has not won a game against the spread this season.
  • One of Liberty's three games has hit the over.

James Madison vs Liberty Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dukes win (78.5%)

James Madison vs Liberty Point Spread

Liberty is an underdog by 9.5 points versus James Madison. Liberty is -110 to cover the spread, and James Madison is -110.

James Madison vs Liberty Over/Under

The over/under for James Madison-Liberty on Sept. 20 is 45.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

James Madison vs Liberty Moneyline

The James Madison vs Liberty moneyline has James Madison as a -345 favorite, while Liberty is a +270 underdog.

James Madison vs. Liberty Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
James Madison29.510519.03155.02
Liberty21.79521.37251.53

James Madison vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
  • Stadium: Williams Stadium (VA)

